It took 3 tries for this Buffalo Wild Wings location to pass its health inspection

A chain restaurant in Mt. Vernon is back in the good graces of the health department after three inspections in one month revealed critical health violations.
Buffalo Wild Wings in Mt. Vernon stored raw chicken at room temperature at one of the inspections, WSIL News reported. Raw chicken should be stored at no more than 41 degrees.
Other critical violations was a refrigerator not working well, a dish machine not having sanitizer and the back door not being sealed. Other violations that were not labeled “critical” were also found.
The critical violations were resolved after the third inspection.
Mary Cooley: 618-239-2535, @MaryCooleyBND
