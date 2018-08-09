Man’s father killed himself after neglect at Memorial Care Center, lawsuit says

A man is suing after he said his 81-year-old father killed himself the day after being discharged from Memorial Care Center in Belleville, where the suit alleges he had suffered multiple falls and was neglected.





Richard H. L. Medder, from O’Fallon, was admitted into Memorial Care Center from July to August 2016, according to the suit. Medder said he wanted to be discharged from the center because staff “consistently failed” to respond on time to his call light.

Memorial Care Center officials did not immediately respond for comment on the lawsuit.

During his stay at Memorial Care Center, the suit says, Medder fell multiple times.

Medder was admitted into Memorial Medical Center on July 23 due to a fall at home during which he fractured his left hip, the lawsuit states.

On July 27, Medder was admitted into Memorial Care Center for rehabilitation, the suit said. The following week, Medder turned on his call light for assistance to use the bathroom but no one responded. After waiting for staff to response, Medder tried to go to the bathroom by himself and fell. He suffered a fracture to his right femur.

Four days later, on August 10, the lawsuit complaint says Medder told a therapist he “fell this time because it take so long to get my call light answered and I shit my pants.”

According to the suit, administrator Anne Crook talked to Medder about his call light concerns on August 16. Six days later, Medder adamantly told staff he wanted to go home.

Medder was not screened for depression or suicidal ideations at any time prior to being discharged, the suit alleges. The day after he was discharged, Medder shot himself and died.