Rauner to make campaign stop in Belleville

Gov. Bruce Rauner planned to come to Balance Coffee and Tea in Belleville on Thursday as part of his re-election campaign.
He will be joined by GOP state House candidates Mike Babcock in the 111th District, Jason Madlock in the 114th District, Doug Jameson in the 113th District and Dwight Kay in the 112th District.
The politicians plan to discuss Rauner’s “People’s Pledge” campaign, “a commitment to put term limits on elected state officials and to vote for anyone other than Mike Madigan for House Speaker.”
Rauner was scheduled to speak at 9:30 a.m. at 732 S. Illinois St. in Belleville.
