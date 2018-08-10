After 20 years with Macy’s, this glam-mother opened her own boutique in Fairview Heights

Angela Harris wants women to worry less about their size and focus more on how they feel in a new dress or a great pair of jeans.
The former Macy’s executive doesn’t want her customers to walk away feeling frustrated after a day of shopping.
That’s why she carries clothing for women of all shapes and sizes at EdgyChic Boutique.
“We’re more than fashion,” Harris said. “Customer service and the experience is everything to us.”
Downsizing at Macy’s gave her the push she needed to open her own store in 2016. Now, she has two locations, with the newest one in Fairview Heights.
From small to plus sizes, the Fairview Heights store offers something for everyone, Harris said. The same goes for the boutique’s first location across the river in Florissant.
In both stores, Harris wants customers to feel good about themselves.
EdgyChic Boutique spends about an hour with each customer on average, Harris said, and if you’re looking for even more one-on-one time with Harris or one of her employees, the boutique offers personal stylist services.
In Fairview Heights, store manager Raishelle Johnson, who has a degree in fashion marketing and previously worked as a manager for Tommy Hilfiger, helps customers along the way.
“If you come alone, you’re not alone,” Harris said with a chuckle. “We’re like your girlfriends, if your girlfriends can’t make it.”
Fashion is fun for her. As a kid, she cut up JCPenney catalogs and drew inspiration from television shows like the 80s sitcom “Punky Brewster.”
“I love to mix patterns, I love to look different,” Harris said. “I always tell people I love to be me. I don’t believe in the rules.”
In addition to women’s clothing and accessories, Harris carries women’s cowboy boots, eyeglass frames and a children’s line often worn by her granddaughter, Kobi Ann.
The Fairview Heights location will celebrate its grand opening celebration from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 29.
Want to check out the store now? Located at 823 Lincoln Highway, Suite 103, the store is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 1 to 6 p.m Sunday.
For more information about the Fairview Heights store, call 726-2065.
