He made off with $24K in 2 bank robberies. Now he’s serving a lengthy prison sentence.

An Edwardsville man who hauled in more than $24,000 in bank robberies in Lebanon and O’Fallon has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison.
Marcus J. Thornton, 38, was arrested after investigators tracked him down with the help of surveillance camera footage and photos on Facebook, according to federal court records.
Thornton pleaded guilty earlier this year to bank robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
And that wasn’t his first bank robbery conviction. He was found guilty of bank robbery in Mississippi in 2009.
Here’s a rundown of what happened in the metro-east:
On Oct. 13, 2016, Thornton robbed the Regions Bank at 107 Schuetz St. in Lebanon and took off with about $13,710.
Then on Feb. 9, 2017, Thornton brandished a semiautomatic handgun in the U.S. Bank at 400 S. Lincoln Ave. in O’Fallon. Bank tellers gave him $10,720 and he escaped in a vehicle.
Investigators used surveillance videos to determine the getaway vehicle was a dark blue Dodge Durango from 2004 to 2009. They then searched a law enforcement database for owners of a blue Dodge Durango in the area. They found a 2005 blue Durango was registered to a woman whose Facebook account said she was “in a relationship with Marcus Thornton.” There was hyperlink to Thornton’s Facebook page and pictures of him. Witnesses were able to identify Thornton as the bank robber, according to federal court records.
Thornton was arrested about a week after the O’Fallon robbery.
U.S. District Judge Michael J. Reagan sentenced Thornton on July 27 and ordered him to pay $24,431 in restitution.
