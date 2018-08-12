Body discovered near old mine in Southern Illinois

A body was found Saturday morning east of West Frankfort, according to WSIL.
The badly decomposed body was discovered near an old mine, WSIL reported. Franklin County Coroner Marty Lefler confirmed Sunday that the body had been found, the report said.
Witnesses said Franklin County sheriff’s deputies cut through a locked gate to get into the area near the mine entrance Saturday morning, according to WSIL.
An autopsy for the body is scheduled for Monday, but Sheriff Don Jones told WSIL they were not releasing any more information as of Sunday.
