Two thrown from ATV after hitting deer in Southern Illinois

Two people were thrown off an ATV during a crash on Saturday night when they hit a deer in Fayette County.
Darrin L. Wright, 49, from Saint Elmo was driving the ATV with Cheryl K. Wright, 49, when the ATV hit a deer on Fayette County Road at about 7:30 p.m.
The vehicle flipped over on the edge of the road, throwing both people off, about 8 miles north of Brownstown. Both were flown to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.
Darrin Wright was cited for driving a non-highway vehicle on a public road.
