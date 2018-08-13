Police presence causes traffic to jam at Chain of Rocks Bridge

A police situation caused traffic backups on the Chain of Rocks Bridge in Granite City on Monday morning.
A tweet from the Chain of Rocks Bridge Twitter account said there was a “heavy rescue presence in the middle of the bridge” and that a St. Louis boat was heading north on Riverview.
Officers were trying to speak to a suicidal woman threatening to jump from the bridge., according to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch story. The paper later reported the woman was safe, but the bridge remained shut down at 10:55 a.m.
Further details were not immediately available.
