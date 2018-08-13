Police close traffic on I-270 at Chain of Rocks Bridge

Police closed east and west bound lanes of traffic on I-270 at Chain of Rocks Bridge Monday morning while responding to a woman threatening to jump.
Police presence causes traffic to jam at Chain of Rocks Bridge

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

August 13, 2018 10:08 AM

A police situation caused traffic backups on the Chain of Rocks Bridge in Granite City on Monday morning.

A tweet from the Chain of Rocks Bridge Twitter account said there was a “heavy rescue presence in the middle of the bridge” and that a St. Louis boat was heading north on Riverview.

Officers were trying to speak to a suicidal woman threatening to jump from the bridge., according to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch story. The paper later reported the woman was safe, but the bridge remained shut down at 10:55 a.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

