Man killed after his truck’s tire blows out near Nashville

A 30-year-old Addieville man was killed Monday night on Interstate 64 when his truck’s tire blew, causing his truck to crash into a tree and catch fire.
Zachary A. Waltrip was driving eastbound near Nashville in a 2003 Ford truck at about 7:45 p.m. when he crashed, according to an Illinois State Police press release.
Police said the truck’s tire blew, causing the truck to skid off the road and hit a tree. Waltrip was trapped inside the truck, which caught fire.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
The interstate did not close during or after the crash.
