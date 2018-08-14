Fryer fire leads to evacuation at Buffalo Wild Wings in Belleville

A Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Belleville evacuated Tuesday night when a fryer caught fire in the restaurant’s kitchen.
Just before 7 p.m., a cook at the restaurant, located at 5600 Belleville Crossing St., noticed smoke coming out of the front panel and flume of a fryer. The cook called his manager, Dustin Castle, over to investigate.
That’s when Castle noticed a small fire and turned the fryer off, turned the gas line off and grabbed an extinguisher to put the fire out. Another manager called the Belleville Fire Department.
By the time the fire department arrived, the fire had been put out and the restaurant evacuated for safe measure.
Castle said the health department is still trying to figure out if the problem was caused by a grease fire or an electrical fire. Though the restaurant will reopen tomorrow, it will lose five kitchen fryers as a result of the fire.
Battalion chief Rick Wangelin said there was no extensive smoke or fire damage, and that he’s seen a lot worse when it comes to restaurant fires.
Wangelin was impressed with how the employees handled the situation.
“The manager did the right thing by acting quickly and calling us,” he said.
