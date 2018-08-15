Semi driver cited for driving too slow in crash that sent 2 to hospital

A crash involving two tractor-trailers on Interstate 70 sent the drivers to hospitals Tuesday because one was going too slow, Illinois State Police say.
The driver of a Volvo tractor-trailer, Moges Befekadu, 38, of Tampa, Florida, was cited for driving under the minimum highway speed of 45 mph, ISP said. The driver of the second truck, a Freightliner, was Jeremy Wilson, 41, of Yale.
Police say Befekadu was driving below the 45 mph minimum in the right lane on eastbound I-70 near milepost 100 in Effingham County. Wilson struck the rear of the box trailer with his Freightliner. Befekadu had to be extricated from his truck.
Both were taken by helicopter to Carle Hospital in Champaign. Eastbound I-70 was closed for several hours and had to detour to I-57, according to WICS.
