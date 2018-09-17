20-year-old man killed in crash on county line in Illinois

A 20-year-old Sparta man died Sunday morning when his 1986 Chevrolet pickup truck overturned on Randolph/Perry County Line Road.
Robert Cassady was driving north on the road, just south of Mary’s Creek Road when he swerved and hit a mailbox on the right side of the road, according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.
Cassady drove the truck back across the road toward the left but drove too far, the release said. His truck overturned an unknown number of times before it came to a final stop, resting upright.
