Here is when remaining Shop ‘n Save locations could close if they can’t find a buyer

Shop ‘n Save employees in west Belleville, Cahokia and Granite City were told Monday they will lose their jobs if the stores are not purchased by the end of 2018.

Its parent company, SuperValu Inc., announced the sale of 19 other locations to Schnucks the same day.

The three metro-east stores were not purchased by Schnucks, which means both locations could close later this year if the grocery chain can’t find a buyer for remaining stores, Supervalu Inc. spokesman Jeff Swanson said.

“Last night we held store meetings and provided employees with this information,” Swason wrote in an email Tuesday. “As part of the preparation for this outcome, we also gave employees their end date notifications, as required.”

That end date could be Nov. 19, according to Collin Reischman, spokesman for UFCW LOCAL 655.

UFCW LOCAL 655 represents both Shop ‘n Save and Schnucks employees in the region. Reischman said the union requires companies to give at least 60 days notice before closing a store. If the stores close before Nov. 19, Shop ‘n Save would still be required to give union workers at least 60 days in pay and continued benefits.

In Belleville and Granite City stores will transfer their pharmaceutical sales to nearby Schnucks stores. In Belleville, prescriptions at 4201 North Belt West, Belleville, IL 62226 will go to the Schnucks store at 5720 North Belt West. In Granite City, prescriptions at 3521 Nameoki Rd. will be transferred to 3100 Madison Ave.

The Shop ‘n Save location in Cahokia does not have a pharmacy.

As for the fuel center on North Belt West, SuperValu expects it will close later this year if a new buyer doesn’t take on the property.