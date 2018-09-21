It’s time for Oktoberfest. Here’s what’s going on Friday at the Belleville festival

Belleville Oktoberfest will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday in downtown Belleville. There will be three stages of live entertainment, authentic German cuisine, a children’s area, car show, games and contests and more.

The children’s area will be open Friday from 5 to 11 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be rides, games and shaved ice on the North Quadrant of the Public Square.

A “Yoga and Bier” event will be held at noon until 1 p.m. in the second block of East Main Street. The yoga class is led by Tracy McCollum and includes a beer at the end. Fee is $10.

The festival’s music acts include:

Main Stage

▪ 6 to 8 p.m. — Joe Dirt and The Dirty Boys

▪ 9 to 11 p.m. — Head East

East Main Stage

▪ 5 to 6:30 p.m. — Melodic Rhythms

▪ 7 to 8:30 p.m. — Angry Foot

▪ 9 to 11 p.m. — Steve Davis, Memories of Elvis

German Tent Stage

▪ 4 to 7 p.m. — Dave Hylla

▪ 8 to 11 p.m. — Uber Cool