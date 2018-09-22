Today is the last day of Oktoberfest. Here’s what’s on the schedule.

Belleville Oktoberfest is from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday in downtown Belleville. There will be three stages of live entertainment, authentic German cuisine, a children’s area, car show, games and contests and more.
The car show will be held on Saturday and awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m. Those looking to enter their cars, which costs $10, must register Saturday from 8a.m. to noon at East Main Street and North Charles Street.
The children’s area will be open Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. There will be rides, games and shaved ice on the North Quadrant of the Public Square.
A corn hole tournament will begin 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration for players costs $30 per team and starts at 9 a.m.
There will be a wiener dog race and costume contest Saturday at 2 p.m. at the corner of North First and West Main streets. Those wishing to enter a dog had to have registered by Wednesday.
The Putt’n Pub Crawl will start 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The crawl costs $100 and there are cash prize for the top three teams.
The festival’s music acts include:
Main Stage
▪ 11 a.m to 1 p.m. — The Rat Pack Tribute Band
▪ 2 to 4 p.m. — Big Love, Fleetwood Mac tribute band
▪ 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Wheels Rollin, Jason Aldean tribute band
▪ 9 to 11 p.m. — Portrait, Kansas tribute band
East Main Stage
▪ 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Stone Blanket “Coach Eric”
▪ 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. — Rust Town Revival
▪ 4 to 6 p.m. — Bender and Dawson
▪ 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. — Bad Sneakers
▪ 9 to 11 p.m. — Wildflower Conspiracy
German Tent Stage
▪ 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Sunshine Boys
▪ 2 to 4:30 p.m. — Belleville Community Band
▪ 5 to 7:30 p.m. — Rendition
▪ 8 to 11 p.m. — Uber Cool
Comments