Belleville area man dies after being run over by neighbor’s ATV

A St. Clair County man died Monday from injuries he sustained when he fell off his neighbor’s ATV and was run over last week, police said.
Kurtis Scheich, 32, was in a verbal argument with a 34-year-old female in the front yard of home in the 2100 block of Rentchler Road near Reinneck Road on Sept. 12, said Capt. Bruce Fleshren of the St. Clair Sheriff’s Department.
Scheich’s neighbor, Stephen Strube, 64, rode into the yard to break up the fight, Fleshren said, and that is when he and Scheich began to fight. Scheich started chasing Strube, who fled on the ATV. Fleshren said Scheich jumped on the ATV, but was thrown off of it and then was run over.
Scheich was flown to a hospital in St. Louis, Fleshren said, and died of his injuries there.
