Sprint store manager sexually harassed employee and made racial comments, lawsuit says

A former Sprint store employee says the company did not do enough to protect her after she reported her manager for making sexually suggestive and racially offensive remarks, according to a lawsuit.
She’s suing the owner of the Sprint franchise, Marshall Wireless, for not taking proper action when she reported a manager for harassment and discrimination.
Marshall Wireless officials declined to comment.
In the lawsuit, filed Aug. 15 in St. Clair County court, the woman says she worked at the Collinsville Sprint location, located at 1075 Collinsville Crossing Blvd, for approximately 10 months between April 2016 and February 2017.
According to the suit, from May to December 2016, the manager made at least two to three sexually suggestive comments to or requests for sexual favors from the woman each week. In the suit, she said the manager would tell her to “meet him in the back room” for sexual escapades and ask her if she was “ready” to give him oral sex.
In addition to the sexually harassing comments, the woman said in the suit that the manager also made offensive comments about her Korean-American heritage, nicknaming her “Duck Soup” and asking her if she could see.
The manager also yelled at the woman in August 2016 for talking about Korean customs with a coworker, the suit stated, which goes on to quote the manager as saying: “I better never hear you talk about anything Korean again!”
The woman was hired in April 2016. A few months later, in August, she was promoted to assistant store manager. That was when she began reporting directly to the manager, who had been working there since May 2016.
In December of 2016, the woman said she reported the manager to Marshall Wireless, telling the company he was creating a hostile work environment. According to the suit, Marshall Wireless transferred the manager to another Sprint location.
The suit states the woman resigned from the Sprint store in February of 2017, citing the company and the manager as her reason for quitting.
The woman’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment.
She is seeking reparations from both Marshall Wireless and the manager.
