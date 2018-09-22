Westminster winner and Belleville’s own Uno the beagle dies at 13

The Belleville dog who won hearts around the world died Thursday.
Uno the beagle was bred in Belleville and went on to be the first of his breed to win the Westminster Kennel Club dog show.
The 13-year-old died at a ranch where he lived with his owner, Caroline Dowell, in Austin, Texas, the Associated Press reported Friday. His breeder and former owner was Kathy Weichert of K-Run Beagles in Belleville.
Handler Tristan Huebner shared the news on Facebook.
“We lost our champion but he will forever have a special place in our heart and in doggy heaven. You will be missed by so many Uno and your legacy will always carry on,” Huebner wrote.
His owner said Uno passed peacefully.
Uno’s win in 2008 at Madison Square Garden was met with a standing ovation and became known as “America’s Dog.”
He went on to become the first Westminster winner to visit the White House, where he met President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Reporter Kelsey Landis: 618-239-2110, @kelseylandis.
