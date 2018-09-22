Centralia woman found dead of a gunshot wound

A 44-year-old woman was found dead of a gunshot wound early Saturday morning in her home, according to Madison County Coroner Troy Cannon.
Precious Jones was found dead shortly before 3:30 a.m. in her home in the 400 block of Anderson, WJDB radio reported. Police were investigating the woman’s death as a homicide.
The coroner scheduled an autopsy for Monday morning. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services Bureau will assist Centralia Police with the investigation.
The Irvin Macz Funeral Home in Centralia will handle funeral arrangements.
