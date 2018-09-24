Man killed in crash that closed Frank Scott Parkway

A 34-year old man from Fairview Heights died in a two-vehicle crash on Frank Scott Parkway on Monday morning, police said.
The crash forced the closure of Frank Scott Parkway between Sullivan Drive and Llewelyn Road in Swansea early Monday morning, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency. Police expected the road to remain closed for several hours.
Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson said the man died at the scene.
The crash between a Nissan Versa and a Chevrolet Trailblazer appeared to have been nearly head-on and the cause is still under investigation, Johnson said. Investigators from the Illinois State Police are at the scene.
The Trailblazer’s driver was not injured; neither vehicle had other passengers.
The Swansea Fire Department responded to the crash also.
The road reopened at 11 a.m.
