Schnucks to fill 1,000 jobs as a result of Shop ‘n Save purchase

After announcing last week that it would buy five Shop ’n Saves in the metro-east and 19 overall in the St. Louis metro area, Schnucks said Monday it plans to hire 1,000 new employees.
“More than 600 Shop ’n Save employees at the 19 stores have already accepted Schnucks job offers, with more expected to do so in the coming days. Schnucks anticipates even after all acceptances, the company will need to hire 1,000 additional teammates,” Schnucks said in a news release.
Schnucks representatives will meet with applicants from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the Gateway Center at 1 Gateway Drive in Collinsville.
The majority of the open positions are for part-time jobs to start, though there are also full-time opportunities available at the company’s bakery plant, pharmacy warehouse, pharmacy central filling facility and pharmacy call center, according to the news release.
Along with meeting applicants in Collinsville, Schnucks will meet applicants on Thursday at Orlando’s Event Center at 2050 Dorsett Village Plaza in Maryland Heights, Mo.
Schnucks is buying these five Shop ’n Save stores in the metro-east: 800 Carlyle Ave. in Belleville; 2122 Troy Road in Edwardsville; 1721 Homer M. Adams Parkway in Alton; 634 Berkshire Blvd. in East Alton; and 1900 E. Edwardsville Road in Wood River.
Comments