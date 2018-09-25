Our commitment to you: Investigative stories that make a difference

After 18 years of working together in Belleville, we’d like to reintroduce ourselves and tell you more about our work.
We are Beth Hundsdorfer and George Pawlaczyk, the award-winning, investigative reporting team for the Belleville News-Democrat. And we consider ourselves to be the watchdogs for the underdogs.
Our reporting has put corrupt politicians in prison and closed ineffective state agencies that failed to protect the disabled. Our stories changed the way child protection agencies aid abused children and helped sexual assault victims get justice. We gave a voice to mentally ill inmates held in solitary confinement in an Illinois supermax prison.
Our journalism is the catalyst for change, but this work requires your support.
That’s why we are asking you to subscribe today.
We get at truths that are hidden and hard to know. We talk to people on their worst days. We don’t quit. We do this because we are given the responsibility of telling people’s stories and getting it right. We are also endowed with the trust of the BND’s readers.
National journalism judges have recognized this. In our 18 year partnership, we have won the Robert F. Kennedy Award for Journalism, the George Polk Award and many other national and state awards.
We want to thank you for allowing us to bring investigative reporting to your hometowns. We hope it means something to you. Please subscribe to the Belleville News-Democrat. With your subscriptions, we promise to keep doing investigative reporting that improves the lives of the people who live here. We thank you for your past, present and future support.
