If you’re headed to St. Louis this weekend, don’t plan on taking I-64 to get home

At 8 p.m. Friday, MODOT plans to close eastbound I-64 at Jefferson, which includes eastbound ramps from the interstate to 20th/Chestnut, and 14th, 11th and 6th streets in St. Louis. The ramps from Pine and 6th streets to eastbound I-64 will close at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Missouri Department of Transportation is again urging motorists to use alternate routes, carpool, or use public transit to avoid eastbound Interstate 64 between Jefferson Avenue and Illinois 3.
Alternate routes include using Interstate 70 over the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge, the Interstate 255 over the Jefferson Barracks Bridge, Interstate 270 over the Chain of Rocks Bridge or the Eads Bridge from Laclede’s Landing to the East Riverfront.
And the ramp from westbound Interstate 44 and northbound Interstate 55 to eastbound Interstate 64 will close at 7 p.m.; MODOT will mark a detour.
The department says eastbound ramps and lanes will be open again by 6 a.m. Monday.
The construction was originally planned for earlier in September, and will replace an expansion joint that crosses all eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 over the Mississippi River.
An alternate route, the MLK bridge, remains closed.
