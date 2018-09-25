Board chairman seeks audit into missing cash at drainage district

Missing money allegations and an ongoing police investigation at the Wood River Drainage and Levee District led Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler on Tuesday to ask for a forensic audit.
Recently appointed District Trustee Ron Carnell told Prenzler about an active investigation underway by local police.
“Mr. Carnell told me there could be a misappropriation of levee district funds,” Prenzler said. “I want the public to know that I am calling for the district to do a forensic audit and make the report public.”
Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells confirmed the investigation, but declined to elaborate on the nature of it because it was an “active and ongoing investigation.”
Prenzler appointed Carnell and Scott Miller to the levee district board in June.
