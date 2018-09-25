13-year-old boy dies after being struck by a car in Freeburg

A 13-year-old boy has died after a car hit him while he was crossing an intersection Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred around 3 p.m. where North State Street meets Main Street in Freeburg, according to Freeburg Police Chief Michael Schutzenhofer.
Schutzenhofer said that when police arrived on the scene, the boy was in critical condition and was flown to St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon. He died from his injuries only minutes later at the hospital, Schutzenhofer said.
The accident was still being investigated by Freeburg Police and Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction as of Tuesday night, Schutzenhofer said. It is unknown whether charges will be pressed.
