Two men dead after they shoot each other inside a car at Sauget gas station

Two men got into an altercation inside of a vehicle early Sunday morning and ended up shooting each other. Both later died.
Sauget Police Chief James Jones said police are still investigating the incident, but early information indicates the two shot each other.
The deceased were identified as D’Marco McClatchery , 29 of Cahokia and Mario McIntosh, 23, of St. Louis.
Police were dispatched at 2:20 a.m. to the Motomart at 3120 Mississippi Ave. to investigate a report of shots fired, Jones said.
When officers arrived on scene they found a black male later identified as McClatchery, on the ground near the gas pumps. “He was in and out of consciousness and in grave condition, Jones said. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds , Jones said. There was an unidentified female at the scene who was administering CPR to McClatchery.
“We received a call from dispatch about another individual who was at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. We went there and determined this victim was also involved in the incident at Motomart,” Jones said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. We interviewed the driver who took him there and he confirmed the deceased male was involved in the incident,” Jones said.
Jones said with assistance from surveillance video pulled from the Motomart, police know that two vehicles drove onto the lot. “A male subject went to the ATM outside the Motomart to make a purchase . McClatchery got into the vehicle after the driver went into Motomart. He and the man later identified as McIntosh got into an altercation inside of the vehicle on the parking lot. “There were only two people in the vehicle when the shooting occurred,” Jones said. After the gunshots were fired, the unidentified driver who went inside of the Motomart, ran out and pulled McClatchery from the car and left him on the ground and drove drove McIntosh to BJC Hospital in St. Louis, Jones said.
The vehicle that took McIntosh to BJC was recovered at Barnes. “Two handguns were recovered from the vehicle and we believe these are the guns that were used,” Jones said.
Comments