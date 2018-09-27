Brewer’s yeast spilled on highway after crash on Illinois 4 near Mascoutah

Police closed the intersection of Illinois 4 and Illinois 161 on Thursday morning after a crash caused a truck to spill brewer’s yeast all over the road.
Drivers of the two trucks involved in the crash near the intersection had minor injuries but refused medical treatment, Mascoutah Police said. The crash happened about 9:30 a.m.
Officer Cameron Rettig said one semitrailer was traveling north on Illinois 4 and the other semitrailer was eastbound on Illinois 161 when they collided at the intersection. The force of the crash caused the agricultural product to pour into the cab of one truck and onto the side of the other truck’s trailer. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Police said the road would be closed until crews could clean the yeast and the trucks off the road.
Brewer’s yeast, which can be used in livestock feed, has a powdery consistency. Some diesel fuel from at least one of the semis had also leaked onto the intersection.
Illinois Department of Transportation crews, Mascoutah police and Mascoutah firefighters responded to the crash.
