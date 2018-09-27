Man flown to hospital after he fell asleep at the wheel, crashed his car

A 23-year-old man was flown to a St. Louis hospital with injuries from an accident that resulted when he fell asleep at the wheel.
Colton J. Hagy, of Vandalia, was westbound on Illinois 40 south of Interstate 70 around 9:30 a.m. Thursday when he fell asleep and his 1998 Chevrolet Blazer left the roadway, a news release from the Illinois State Police said. His car went down on an embankment and overturned onto the driver’s side.
According to the release, Illinois State Police issued the following charges: failure to reduce speed resulting in an accident, operating a vehicle without insurance and possession of cannabis under 10g.
