Driver charged in August car crash that killed passenger

The driver in an East St. Louis car crash that killed one and injured others in August was charged with multiple counts related to the incident on Thursday.
Jerome L. Hickman, 29, faces two counts of aggravated DUI accident resulting in death, one count of reckless homicide by a motor vehicle and four counts of aggravated DUI accident resulting in bodily harm, St. Clair County charging documents state.
Hickman was the driver of a Chevrolet that failed to stop at a stoplight and struck a van that was stopped at the intersection of Sixth Street and Missouri Avenue on Aug. 18. The van was carrying two girls, while Hickman’s car had three men.
One of the passengers in Hickman’s car, 33-year-old Lance Jones of St. Louis, was killed.
The impact of the crash knocked down the stop light, Illinois State Police spokesman Calvin Dye Jr. said at the time.
Comments