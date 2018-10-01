Ousted Scott AFB colonel takes plea deal in sexual assault case, to be disciplined

A former Scott Air Force Base commander took a plea deal following an investigation into sexual misconduct accusations against him, base officials confirmed Monday.
Col. John Howard agreed to accept discipline without a military trial in a process known as “non-judicial punishment proceedings.”
It was not immediately clear what punishment Howard would receive, though discipline under Article 15 can include reprimand, reduction in rank or reduction in pay, among other measures.
Howard accepted the pretrial agreement on July 2 and an appeals process ended Sept. 10, according to Capt. Ryan DeCamp, a spokesman for the 18th Air Force. Howard had been set to go to trial earlier this summer.
The victim did not wish to testify in court-martial proceedings, according to Capt. Lauren Kerby, a Special Victims Counsel judge advocate. Counsel advocates are specially trained to provide legal representation to sexual assault victims.
“After much consideration, my client has decided not to testify in the subject court-martial proceeding,” Kerby said in a prepared statement. “For my client, an expeditious resolution honoring her desire not to participate in a court-martial while still holding Colonel Howard accountable for his actions is justice.”
Howard will be disciplined for conduct unbecoming an officer and fraternization with a junior enlisted Airman.
Howard was charged in June with two counts of cruelty and maltreatment, two counts of sexual assault, one count of conduct unbecoming an officer, and one count of fraternization in violation of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
The first charge stems from a 2016 incident at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in the United Kingdom and a second in 2017 at or near Bangor, Maine, where there is an Air National Guard Base. Howard was accused of making sexually explicit comments and rubbing his groin against an airman’s torso.
Howard was commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing until December, when the commander of the 18th Air Force replaced him, saying he lost confidence in Howard’s ability to lead the wing. Col. Leslie Maher was named the new commander of 375th Air Mobility Wing in March.
Lt. Gen. Giovanni Tuck was commander of the 18th Air Force when he decided to oust Howard. Tuck has since taken a post as director for logistics in Arlington, Va.
Howard took command of the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base in July 2017.
