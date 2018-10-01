Metro-East News

October 1, 2018 11:59 AM

Southbound Interstate 55 was at full stop Monday morning

By Mary Cooley

All lanes of Southbound Interstate 55/70 at the Interstate 255 interchange were stopped because of a crash on Monday morning, IDOT reports, and one driver is in critical condition according to state police. The crash debris was cleared and traffic resumed at about 2:15, IDOT reported on Twitter.

The Illinois Department of Transportation issued the Tweet at about 9 a.m. Illinois State Police said a Fed Ex truck rear-ended a truck carrying grain at mile marker 9. The grain spilled onto the highway, covering all lanes.

The Fed Ex driver was taken to a St. Louis hospital in critical condition, police said.

KMOV News reports that two semi tractors crashed and one trailer spilled its contents over the highway.

