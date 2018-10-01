Centreville Police officer crashes into truck; other officer leaves suspect to attend to crash

A police cruiser crashed into a Ford F150 while going to assist another officer on Saturday evening, Centreville Police said Monday. Instead, the officer first needing assistance left the scene to attend to the crash.
The officer remained off duty on Monday but was not on administrative leave, police said.
Both the officer and the man inside the truck were taken to the hospital for observation, said Lt. Jay Davis of the Centreville Police Department. They were not identified.
Davis said the officer was traveling on Illinois 157 to back up another Centreville officer, who had pulled over a stolen car. She lost control of the police cruiser and crashed into the truck near Illinois 15, Davis said.
The officer who was with the stolen car left that scene to attend to the crashed officer, Davis said. He did not know what happened to the possibly stolen vehicle.
“Her life is more important than a stolen vehicle,” he said.
Illinois State Police are investigating, he said. Davis said the officer who crashed has been with the department for about three years, and this is the first crash that she’s had that he knows of.
