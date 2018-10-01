Phone, internet service outage in Southern Illinois affecting more than 2,500

The village of Millstadt and its surrounding area experienced a service outage Monday that disrupted phone lines and Internet use.
The outage affected more than 2,500 people, a Facebook post from the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said.
Ned Brubeck, a rural Millstadt resident, said that he began experiencing problems with his service around 10 a.m. An hour later, he called his service provider, Frontier Communications, and left a report with them.
“I get text notifications from them,” he said. “After that, I got one that said I can expect a visit from a technician on the 16th of this month.”
Brubeck said he and his neighbors have not received any information on what caused the outage or how long it is supposed to last.
If anyone affected needs to reach 9-1-1, St. Clair County EMA’s post said to use a cell phone.
Village representatives were not available for comment. Frontier could not immediately be reached for comment.
Comments