Belleville Police and fire responded to a one-vehicle crash at about 7 a.m. Tuesday leaving one person dead. The car apparently left the west bound exit to Illinois 15 from Old St. Louis Road and overturned into the culvert.
One person believed killed in crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville

By Mary Cooley

mcooley@bnd.com

October 02, 2018 09:35 AM

Belleville

Belleville Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred at about 7 a.m. Tuesday that apparently left one person dead.

Police, fire and other emergency responders were near Illinois 15 and Old St. Louis Road. The St. Clair coroner’s office was called to the scene.

The car apparently left the road and overturned in an area with rough terrain. Police were searching to ensure there were no other victims.

Traffic in the area was able to proceed without a slowdown.

