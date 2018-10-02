One person believed killed in crash on Illinois 15 in Belleville

Belleville Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred at about 7 a.m. Tuesday that apparently left one person dead.

Police, fire and other emergency responders were near Illinois 15 and Old St. Louis Road. The St. Clair coroner’s office was called to the scene.

The car apparently left the road and overturned in an area with rough terrain. Police were searching to ensure there were no other victims.

Traffic in the area was able to proceed without a slowdown.

