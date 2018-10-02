ATV crash in Williamson County kills well-known goose, duck caller

Tim Grounds, whose goose and duck calls are sold at sporting goods stores nationwide, died in an ATV crash near his home in Johnston City on Sunday. He was 60.
Grounds was spraying weeds from an ATV when it rolled over, the coroner’s office told WSIL News.
He starting winning national championships in waterfowl calling in the late 1980s and early 1990s, The Southern reported, and later sold his goose and duck calls in stores like Cabela’s and Bass Pro shops. He also created videos on YouTube to showcase hunting techniques.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Heartland Christian Church in Marion. Pyle Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Comments