Man who was shot at Cahokia apartments was trying to rob the shooter, police say

The man who was shot inside of a vehicle on the parking lot of a Cahokia apartment complex was trying to rob the 18-year-old man police say shot him.
Travon Amerson, 18, of 4053 Mississippi Ave., was charged Monday with attempted armed robbery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is currently being held at the the Clair County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail, the arrest warrant said.
Cahokia Police Capt. Dennis Plew said Amerson was arrested Sunday. The Mississippi Avenue address is where the shooting took place.
Last week, the man who shot Amerson was arrested and charged. Devin T. Harris of 517 N. 41st St. was charged with shooting Amerson in his upper torso, As a result of the shooting, Harris was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Plew said Harris was inside of a vehicle when the shooting at the Cottonwood Apartments occurred last Wednesday.
Harris is being held in the St. Clair County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly said Harris did not have a FOID card and was in possession of a gun illegally.
