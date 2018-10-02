Fire burns home of legislator’s parents in East St. Louis

The house belonging to the parents of State Rep. LaToya Greenwood burned on Tuesday afternoon in East St. Louis, leaving the family without a residence.
East St. Louis Fire Chief Jason Blackmon said the three people in the home at the time, parents and an adult daughter, were out safe when firefighters arrived. LaToya Greenwood’s parents lived at the home, according to Peggy LeCompte, senior advisor for Greenwood. Firefighters did not disclose the names of those at the home.
No one was injured in the fire; firefighters are investigating the cause.
Greenwood, D-East St. Louis, represents in the 114th State House District. The first-term representative is running for re-election in November against Republican Jason Madlock, of Centreville. A sign supporting her candidacy was at the home that burned at 564 N. 18th Street.
The fire apparently started in the front of the home, Blackmon said, and took the three companies of East St. Louis about half an hour to put it out. Firefighters got the call at about 12:45 p.m., Blackmon said.
The Red Cross will be assisting the family, Blackmon said.
Joseph Bustos contributed to this report.
