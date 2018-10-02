Pickup truck driver dies after being hit by train in Southern Illinois

A pickup truck got stuck under the car of a train in Southern Illinois’ Jackson County on Tuesday morning, killing the driver of the car.
According to a KFVS 12 report, the accident happened at the crossing of Lover’s Lane near Grimsby. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office told the news station that the pickup truck driver failed to yield to an oncoming train.
Authorities established a 1.5-mile radius around the crash site as a precaution and evacuated homes near the railroad tracks, the report said. The tank of the train car on top of the car was empty, but the train itself was carrying remnants of a hazardous, flammable chemical.
Hana Muslic: 618-239-2626, @h_muslic
