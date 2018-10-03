Illinois driver ejected from Mustang in rollover accident

A 29-year-old driver was flown to the hospital after driving a Mustang off the road on westbound U.S. 40 at 5:16 p.m. Tuesday near Martinsville.
Justa Naomi Shinn, of Casey, was traveling westbound in a 1998 red Ford Mustang when a witness said the car crossed over the center lane, according to a release from Illinois State Police. The Mustang over corrected to the right and left the roadway.
After rolling multiple times it came to a stop on its wheels in a ditch, the release stated.
Shinn was ejected from the vehicle and police said there was no one else in the car. Shinn was taken to a hospital in Champaign by helicopter.
Shinn was cited for not having a valid driver’s license, improper lane usage and failing to wear a seat belt.
