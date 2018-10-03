Driver flown to hospital after she swerves to miss deer and strikes tree, police say

A 46-year-old woman was flown to a hospital in St. Louis on Tuesday afternoon after swerving to miss a dear on Illinois 154 near Baldwin.
Illinois State Police say Darcy M. Betsch, of Coulterville, was driving a 1987 Mercury Grand Marquis west on IL 154 near Cheridan Road around 2:50 p.m. when a deer ran in front of her.
Betsch swerved to miss the animal and struck a tree, according to a news release.
She suffered major injuries and was flown to St. Louis University Hospital by Arch Helicopter.
Police cited Betsch for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
