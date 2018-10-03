Metro-East News

October 3, 2018 6:33 AM

Driver flown to hospital after she swerves to miss deer and strikes tree, police say

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

A 46-year-old woman was flown to a hospital in St. Louis on Tuesday afternoon after swerving to miss a dear on Illinois 154 near Baldwin.

Illinois State Police say Darcy M. Betsch, of Coulterville, was driving a 1987 Mercury Grand Marquis west on IL 154 near Cheridan Road around 2:50 p.m. when a deer ran in front of her.

Betsch swerved to miss the animal and struck a tree, according to a news release.

She suffered major injuries and was flown to St. Louis University Hospital by Arch Helicopter.

Police cited Betsch for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Driver flown to hospital after she swerves to miss deer on IL 154

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

Related content

Metro-East News

Comments

Videos

View more video

Metro-East News