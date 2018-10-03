Sheriff’s department investigating after car hits, kills pedestrian in Southern Illinois

A Johnston City man was killed last week when a car hit him as he was walking in Marion, the Williamson County Coroner said.
Andrew D. Godell, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene on Sept. 27, a news release from coroner Michael “Junior” Burke said. A vehicle that was northbound struck him on Route 37 just south of Cedar Grove Road.
The incident is being investigated by the coroner’s office and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department, the release said. No other details were available as of Wednesday afternoon.
