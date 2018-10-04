Metro-east churches partner with NAACP to help register voters

Twelve churches from the metro-east will hold a voter registration rally in partnership with the NAACP on Friday.
According to a news release from New Life in Christ Interdenominational, where the event will be held, the participating churches have been registering parishioners for some time already. They are working with the East St. Louis and O’Fallon branches of the NAACP to bring the opportunity to a greater base.
On Friday, people can show up to the 7 p.m. event with two valid forms of identification — one that shows a current address — and can find information on candidate races and ballot issues, the release said. There will also be information available on upcoming forums and debates.
A worship service will follow voter registration.
