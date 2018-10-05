Belleville Police investigating shooting along Illinois 15

Belleville Police are seeking information for a shooting where a man was hit in the shoulder Thursday night as two vehicles drove east on Illinois 15.
In a post on Facebook, Belleville Police said the victim was driving home shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Illinois 15 from an event in East St. Louis. When the victim was between Pocket Road and Racehorse Drive he noticed a black Dodge Charger drive up quickly behind him.
The Charger tried to drive alongside the victim as they drove east on Illinois 15. The victim believes he was in the area near Demazenod Drive when he was shot in the shoulder, police said.
The victim then returned fire as both vehicles continued going east on Illinois 15, police said.
The victim exited Illinois 15 at Old St. Louis Road and called police. He was taken to a lSt. Louis hospital for treatment.
Belleville detectives ask that anyone with information call 618-234-1212 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.
