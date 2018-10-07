Why is Belleville’s Denny’s closed Sunday?

Car crashed into Belleville restaurant where employees were eating. No one was hurt.

By Lexi Cortes

acortes@bnd.com

October 07, 2018 01:05 PM

Belleville

Denny’s employees were eating in one of the restaurant’s booths Sunday morning when a car crashed into the building next to them, according to Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour.

Pour said no one was hurt in the accident, which happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. at the Belleville Denny’s on South Illinois Street.

He said a man and his son were coming to Denny’s when their car sideswiped another car and hit the building.

The restaurant was expected to be closed to customers for a few hours until the unstable wall could be fixed with emergency repairs, according to Pour. Denny’s management directed questions to corporate headquarters, which was closed Sunday.

Lexi Cortes: 618-239-2528,

