Car crashed into Belleville restaurant where employees were eating. No one was hurt.

Denny’s employees were eating in one of the restaurant’s booths Sunday morning when a car crashed into the building next to them, according to Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour.
Pour said no one was hurt in the accident, which happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. at the Belleville Denny’s on South Illinois Street.
He said a man and his son were coming to Denny’s when their car sideswiped another car and hit the building.
The restaurant was expected to be closed to customers for a few hours until the unstable wall could be fixed with emergency repairs, according to Pour. Denny’s management directed questions to corporate headquarters, which was closed Sunday.
