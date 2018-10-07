Louise Downen was last seen wearing a white shirt with polka dots, jeans and mismatching shoes.
Louise Downen was last seen wearing a white shirt with polka dots, jeans and mismatching shoes.
80-year-old woman who went missing while walking dog found

By Hana Muslic

October 07, 2018

An 80-year-old Greenville woman and her dog, who were reported missing Sunday afternoon, have been found.

The search for Louise Downen and her red dachshund had been going on since around 12:30 p.m., the Bond County Sheriff’s Department said. Downen and the dog were taking a walk on Doll’s Orchard Road just west of Sugar Loaf Road.

A sheriff’s department spokesperson said Downen was found safe around 10 p.m.

The sheriff’s department thanked the public and assisting agencies for acting quickly to find Downen.

