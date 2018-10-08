Three metro-east cities without running water Monday morning

Cahokia police say they received an “overwhelming” amount of phone calls Monday morning as residents reported they were without running water.
An official on the police department’s Facebook page said Cahokia Water and Sewer Department and Commonfields of Cahokia had been notified.
“They are aware of the problem and they are working on it,” police wrote.
Residents in Cahokia, Sauget and Centreville were without running water, according to the police post.
Officials from Cahokia Water and Sewer Department and Commonfields of Cahokia were not reachable by Monday just after 8 a.m. Monday.
Illinois American Water spokesman Terry Mackin said crews were out looking for a leak just before 8:30 a.m. Just before 9 a.m. the company determined a power outage had caused the water outage.
“It’s not affecting our direct customers,” Mackin said, adding that some residents in the area get their water through Cahokia Water and Sewer Department and Commonfields of Cahokia.
Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing story.
Comments