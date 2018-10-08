Civil Rights leader to hold rally with Brendan Kelly

A civil rights icon from Georgia who marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is scheduled to campaign for congressional candidate Brendan Kelly.
Democratic U.S. Rep. John Lewis is set to appear at a Get Out the Vote rally in East St. Louis with Kelly, who is seeking to unseat U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro. Green Party candidate Randy Auxier also is running in the 12th congressional district election.
The rally is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 at New Life Community Church at 1919 State St. in East St. Louis.
Lewis was among the leaders to organize the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in 1963 among his other roles in the Civil Rights movement. He led nonviolent protests, including sit-ins, to end racial segregation in the country.
“I always say, it isn’t enough to be right— you have to fight. No one embodies that spirit more fully than Congressman John Lewis, who demonstrated incredible bravery and moral leadership at a time when the soul of our nation needed saving,” Kelly said. “Congressman Lewis’ historic visit to East St. Louis will rally the Kelly Coalition in the final few weeks of the campaign and help us to save Southern Illinois and live up to our best values.”
Comments