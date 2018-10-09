Today is the deadline to register to vote, but you’ve still got options if you miss it

The deadline to register by mail to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 9, but if you miss it, there is still one more option.
Illinois residents have until Oct. 21 to register online, through the State Board of Elections website.
The election is Nov. 6 and voters will select who will be governor, treasurer, comptroller, secretary of state and attorney general for the next four-year term.
Also on the ballot are candidates running for congress, the state legislature, county offices and judicial positions.
If you miss the deadline to register to vote, there is still grace period voting. People may still register to vote in person at their local election authority, but must vote at the time they register.
For more information on how to register to vote go to:
- The St. Clair County Clerk’s website at http://www.countyclerk.co.st-clair.il.us/elections/Pages/default.aspx,
- The Madison County Clerk’s website at madisonvotes.com, or
- the State Board of Elections at https://elections.il.gov/.
