Woman sues Chick-fil-A, says she chipped tooth eating boneless chicken sandwich

A woman is suing Chick-fil-A almost three years after she says she bit into a boneless chicken sandwich and chipped her tooth on a bone in Fairview Heights.
Gabrielle Ludwig, who was a teenager in December of 2015 when her mom bought her a boneless chicken sandwich, states in a lawsuit filed last week that the restaurant “failed to properly prepare the boneless chicken sandwich without a bone.”
Chick-fil-A and Here To Serve, the company that owns the franchise in Fairview Heights, are named as defendants in the suit.
Calls to the Chick-fil-A corporate office were not immediately returned. An employee at the Fairview Heights location declined to comment on the matter.
The lawsuit does not specify if the sandwich contained a whole bone or a bone fragment, but it does state that it was reported immediately to a restaurant management.
Ludwig says the bite into the bone caused a chip in her left upper central incisor. She later needed a root canal as well as other surgeries, the lawsuit states.
Ludwig’s attorney, Eric Carlson, of Bryan Carlson Petri & Kalb in Edwardsville, did not immediately return a call for comment.
