Lawsuit filed over father’s death in highway crash last year

Nearly a year after his father’s death in a crash on Interstate 57, Joshua Maxwell is suing a semi driver who caused the crash.
Maxwell’s suit names him and his four siblings, including two minors, as next of kin who have “sustained significant damages” in the suit for at least $50,000 in St. Clair County.
Willie Lee Shelby, 63, of Mississippi, and Venture Express are named in the lawsuit. Shelby is also facing a misdemeanor charge of failing to reduce speed, a misdemeanor traffic offense, in Williamson County where the crash occurred.
The lawsuit alleges that Shelby not only failed to reduce speed to avoid crashing into Wayne Maxwell’s delivery van on Oct. 10, 2017, but also Anthony P. Gilbreth, plaintiff’s attorney, says they have reasonable belief that he was on the phone at the time. Shelby was not charged with distracted driving.
Wayne Maxwell, of O’Fallon, was nearly stopped for backed-up traffic near mile marker 44 on Interstate 57. Road construction and rain had slowed traffic. Shelby’s semi crashed into the back of Maxwell’s van, Illinois State Police said, and sent Maxwell’s van into the car ahead of him.
Maxwell died at the scene, police said.
Shelby was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Police did not say if the third driver was injured.
